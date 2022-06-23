Everything you need to know in preparation of the 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft is upon us, and there are plenty of players who anticipate hearing their name called by Adam Silver Thursday night. Two of them — Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate — were in Ann Arbor a season ago. Let’s catch up on all the details from this week at Maize n Brew and get prepped for the Orlando Magic to be on the clock later tonight.

How to Watch

TV: ABC (RD1) and ESPN (RD1 and RD2)

Date: Thursday, June 23

Time: 8 p.m.

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn will be popping as the next stars of the NBA will be welcomed to the association. The odds on favorite to go No. 1 overall is Jabari Smith out of Auburn with Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga) and Paolo Banchero (Duke) not far behind.

The in-state Detroit Pistons select No. 5 overall. Their draft day started early as they made a swing by trading Jerami Grant to the Portland Trailblazers for a first-round pick and a few second-round swaps, including No. 36 heading to Detroit this year for No. 46.

Maybe the Pistons have their eyes set on one of the Wolverines who are expected to go in the early-to-mid second round. Neither Diabate nor Houstan were invited to the Green Room, meaning they could be waiting a while to get the call from an NBA GM. Still, crazier things have happened.

Check out where the experts have them going and where they best fit in our draft coverage from earlier this week.

NBA Draft Order

A reminder that only 58 selections will be made rather than 60 due to tampering violations by the Milwaukee Bucks with Bogdan Bogdanovic and the Miami Heat with Kyle Lowry. Here’s the order for the remainder of the draft.

