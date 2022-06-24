NBA Draft: Moussa Diabate picked by Clippers in second round

Former Michigan Wolverines forward Moussa Diabate was picked by the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. This follows the selection of another former Wolverine, as Caleb Houstan was picked by the Orlando Magic in the second round.

Playing one season at Michigan, Diabate was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team after averaging 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 24.9 minutes per game last year. He also shot 56.4% from the field and 61.9% from the free throw line.

Diabate was one of the better performers at the NBA Combine. Among all performing centers, he had the highest vertical leap (36.5 inches), second-highest vertical standing reach (29 inches) and the lowest body fat percentage (2.7%). He was also first in lane agility time (11.16 seconds) and shuttle run (2.9 seconds), and has the second-best three-quarter sprint (3.26 seconds).

Thanks to his insanely impressive combine and potential at the next level, it’s only right an NBA team take a chance on a guy like Diabate. Especially with him being picked so late in the draft, I believe the (team) made a wise choice selecting him in the second round. This is the area of the draft you take a flyer at, and Diabate is certainly that. There is a lot of untapped potential here, so here’s to hoping he can achieve all his NBA goals.