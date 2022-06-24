Michigan’s opponent, location for Big Ten/ACC challenge set

The Big Ten/ACC challenge is always one of the early highlights of the college basketball season. Because of this challenge, the Michigan Wolverines typically get to play a highly competitive team early on, giving them a chance to secure a quality win that could help them get eventually to the NCAA Tournament.

On Friday morning, all the games got leaked and according to Jon Rothstein, Juwan Howard and the Wolverines are set to host Tony Bennett and the Virginia Cavaliers this fall for the yearly challenge. Another report from Jeff Goodman indicated the game between Michigan and Virginia will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The news was all later confirmed by U-M and the Big Ten.

The Wolverines and Cavaliers have only played four times, with both teams winning two games apiece. The last time they played was in 2011 and resulted in a 70-58 win for Virginia on its home court. The last time Michigan defeated Virginia was in 1989 in the regional finals in the NCAA Tournament en route to the program’s last NCAA Championship.

Other notable Big Ten/ACC challenge games include Ohio State at Duke, Syracuse at Illinois, Maryland at Louisville, Michigan State at Notre Dame and North Carolina at Indiana.