Where Jett Howard is projected to be drafted in some way-too-early 2023 NBA mock drafts

The 2022 NBA Draft came and went, and two Michigan Wolverines heard their names called in the second round.

It’s way too early to tell which players are going to be drafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, but freshman Jett Howard is already being featured in a few mock drafts from media outlets.

He’s got a smooth three-point and could grow into Michigan’s top scorer. Based on what Michigan’s roster looks like now that Juwan Howard is out of scholarships, I’d expect him to start at the wing to begin the season.

Jett Howard showed why scouts love his game at the Jordan Brand Classic practices yesterday @JettHoward5 | @PaulBiancardi pic.twitter.com/XpquOKwUm7 — NIBC (@NIBCOfficial) April 15, 2022

Here’s what those outlets are saying about Howard and his NBA potential.

CBS Sports (Gary Parrish)

Howard picked at No. 10 by the San Antonio Spurs

Here is what Parrish had to say:

“Howard’s consensus ranking among his high school classmates does not align with this slot in the 2023 NBA Draft. But he was the MVP of the Iverson Classic and left some evaluators insisting he was the most NBA-ready player at the All-Star game that also included projected lottery picks George and Wallace.”

Sports Illustrated (Inside The Thunder Staff)

Howard picked at No. 21 by the Memphis Grizzlies (no analysis given)

It’s hard to project what Howard’s fit would be with the Grizzlies, considering he hasn’t played college basketball yet. That being said, Memphis is a great organization that has proven it gets the most out of guys taken towards the end of the first round, so this might be an ideal destination for him.

SB Nation (Ricky O’Donnell)

Howard ranked as 17th best recruit on first big board of the year. No further analysis given.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on the draft prospects of Howard and other Michigan players before the draft next year.