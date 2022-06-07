Michigan hoops is trying to bolster their roster via the transfer portal after two spots on the roster opened up last week with Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate opting to enter the NBA Draft.

One of the options appears to be Duke shooting guard Joey Baker. Per a report from The Wolverine’s Chris Balas, Baker is currently visiting with Michigan.

Baker’s stats aren’t flashy by any means, averaging just 4.5 points last season, but he was a captain and is a pure shooter. Baker shot .432 from the field and .405 from three-point range last year.

Baker, if he does come to Michigan, would serve as the type of depth they could use after Michigan struggled mightily from three-point range last season — Michigan shot a lackluster .339 from long range in 2021-22. Baker is a legitimate veteran, playing in 88 games for the Blue Devils, and bringing a little bit of Coach K’s influence to Ann Arbor isn’t a bad thing. Baker is used to coming off the bench and heating up in a hurry with a flurry of three-pointers. Don’t let his low points per game total fool you, Baker can be a useful player on a roster.

We’ll continue to monitor this story and Michigan’s recruitment of Baker.