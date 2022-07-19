Here’s how every former Michigan Wolverine did in the Summer League

2022 NBA Summer League is officially over, and eight former Michigan Wolverines were among the young players who participated.

There’s only so much you can take away from Summer League, considering that more than half the guys on every roster will never play in the NBA. That said, some of the former Wolverines showcased their full potential and proved why they can compete with some of the best basketball players in the world.

Here’s a recap of how all 8 Wolverines did this Summer League.

Caleb Houstan and Zavier Simpson, Orlando Magic



Houstan: 28.8 minutes per game (4 games), 8.5 points per game, 3.8 rebounds per game, 13/40 shooting from field (32.5%), 7/28 on threes (25%)

Simpson: 22.6 mpg, 8.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 6.2 assists per game, 2.0 steals per game, 15/42 shooting from field (35.7%)

Houstan had his best game in Summer League in the opening matchup with the Houston Rockets, making five of his nine threes and finishing the game with a team-high 20 points and six rebounds.

Magic fans got the full Caleb Houstan experience over the next few games. After showing how good he can be as a scorer, he was relatively quiet the rest of Summer League.

Simpson is a bit of a veteran of Summer League at this point, and even got the chance to show off his signature hook shot.

ZAVIER SIMPSON HOOK SHOTS. pic.twitter.com/0PR9mYI9nG — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) July 15, 2022

If he and Houstan make the team, the Magic could feature a league-high five former Wolverines — they’d join Franz and Mo Wagner, plus Iggy Brazdeikis, who is technically a two-way free agent but last played in Orlando.

Moussa Diabate, Los Angeles Clippers

24.0 mpg (2 games), 9.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 7/10 shooting from field (70%)

Diabate only appeared in two games before being shut down for the summer, but he showcased the motor that made Michigan fans fall in love with him, diving for loose balls, blocking shots and running the floor well in transition.

Offensively, he did pretty well in the post, showcasing the baby hook he developed right around conference play. His best highlight (22-second mark in the first clip below) came off a post move as well, using a quick spin move to get around Xavier Tillman before a thunderous two-handed flush.

Moussa Diabate showing some nice touch around the rim. pic.twitter.com/tGJxyfMtyj — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) July 13, 2022

Isaiah Livers, Detroit Pistons

30.0 mpg (2 games), 14.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 8/18 shooting from field (44.4%), 5/13 from three (38.5%)

Livers certainly got a lot of Pistons fans excited before he was shut down for the summer, proving to be a valuable piece for a young team. He was able to knock down threes while also proving to more than just a spot-up shooter, finding his groove in the midrange and showing off the underrated cutting ability that earned him so many easy buckets at U-M.

He’s got the chance to earn a lot of minutes for the Pistons next season, not only because of his scoring prowess, but also for his defense, having one of the best blocks of Summer League in the win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

What a block from Isaiah Livers pic.twitter.com/77bYHAaGqg — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 8, 2022

Chaundee Brown Jr, Atlanta Hawks

23.4 mpg, 14.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 26/57 shooting from field (45.6%), 8/20 shooting from field (40%)

In his second Summer League season, Brown was a top contributor for the Atlanta Hawks, often being one of the team’s top scorers.

Since his time at Michigan, it appears he’s gotten better at attacking the rim, and he still plays with the same defensive intensity that was so vital in his time in Ann Arbor.

Chaundee Brown shoulder shake, quick first step to the baseline and finishes. pic.twitter.com/nFiEs9E3op — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) July 14, 2022

Chaundee Brown attacks the closeout and finishes through traffic pic.twitter.com/UmoChwqvqa — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) July 13, 2022

Make way for Chaundee Brown pic.twitter.com/nIa9UcJwg7 — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) July 13, 2022

Eli Brooks, Indiana Pacers

9.7 minutes per game (3 games), 3.3 ppg, 2.7 apg, 4/7 from field (57.1%)

The Professor didn’t get a lot of playing time this Summer League, getting DNP in Indiana’s first two games before coming off the bench in the last three.

15.3 minutes per game (3 games), 3.7 points per game, 2.0 assists per game

Jones’ best Summer League game came in Denver’s last contest, an 82-72 loss to the Utah Jazz. That was the only game Jones started; he finished the game with six points, two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block.

25.8 minutes per game (4 games), 10.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.5 apg, 15/38 shooting from field (39.5%)

Wilson is entering his fifth season in the NBA, mainly backing up Giannis Antetokounmpo on the Milwaukee Bucks before being sent to the Houston Rockets as part of the P.J. Tucker trade.

Playing with the Raptors this Summer League, Wilson’s best game came in a 80-74 win over the Utah Jazz, where he had a game-high 22 points with nine rebounds and made 3-of-6 three-point attempts.

D.J. Wilson dropped a game-high 22 PTS and grabbed 9 REB in the @Raptors 80-74 win over Utah! #NBASummer | #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/1sub4WWuMY — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) July 14, 2022

If he can have more performances like that in the regular season, Wilson could continue carving out a nice little pro career for himself as a versatile veteran role player.