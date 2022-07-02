DeVante’ Jones, Zavier Simpson to participate in Summer League with Thunder, Magic

A few familiar faces will be running the point on Summer League rosters later this month, as former Michigan Wolverines Zavier Simpson and DeVante’ Jones will both be fighting to make NBA rosters.

After a few years with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Simpson will be on the Summer League roster for the Orlando Magic, joining fellow former Wolverine Caleb Houstan and No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero.

The Magic could potentially lead the league in former Wolverines on the roster, as they could potentially have five with Simpson, Houstan, the Wagners and Iggy Brazdeikis.

In his time at Ann Arbor, Simpson was named to the All-Big Ten team twice, starting in 96 of the 146 games he appeared in and averaging 12.9 points, 7.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in his senior season.

Simpson appeared in four NBA games for the Thunder last season and even got a chance to show off his signature hook shot.

OKC will also have a different Michigan point guard on their roster this season. As reported by Andrew Kahn at MLive, Jones will play with the Thunder in the Summer League.

Jones started in all 33 games he appeared in last season with the Wolverines, averaging 10.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists. While he didn’t necessarily reach expectations many Michigan fans had for him, he was an important scorer down the stretch of the season to secure Michigan’s spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Four players from last year’s squad will be participating in Summer League this season, including Jones, Houstan, Eli Brooks with the Indiana Pacers and Moussa Diabate with the Los Angeles Clippers.

