Michigan wins second overseas exhibition game over Olympiacos’ U22 team, 95-62

After falling in the first exhibition game of their 10-day European trip to FOS Provence Basket, the Michigan Wolverines bounced back in their second game, beating Olympiacos’ U22 team 95-62 earlier this week in Greece.

According to local reporter Harris Stavrou, Michigan was essentially playing Olympiacos’ JV team, as it didn’t play against any first-team players. The reigning Greek champions were also without head coach Giorgos Bartzokas.

The Wolverines jumped out to an early 10-point lead in the first quarter and used a 13-0 run at the end of the second quarter to secure the blowout victory, according to a recap put out by the Michigan program.

Four Wolverines scored double-digit points, with Jaelin Llewellyn leading the team in scoring with 18 points. Jett Howard also made four three-pointers and poured in 16 points. Isaiah Barnes and Dug McDaniel added 10 points.

According to a box score posted by On3’s Clayton Sayfie, star center Hunter Dickinson contributed nine points and 10 rebounds. His former AAU teammate, Terrance Williams III, contributed nine points and six rebounds.

It was truly a team victory for a squad that capitalized on the mistakes of their opponent, as they were able to score 18 points off turnovers and got 38 points from the bench.

After the team wraps up some sightseeing in Greece, Michigan has one more exhibition game before heading back to the states. Its sightseeing earlier this week included trips to the Acropolis and the legendary Panathenaic Stadium, the only stadium in the world made entirely of marble, where the first modern Olympics were hosted in 1896.

