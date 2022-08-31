Daily Brews: Gregg Glenn explains why he picked Michigan, the importance of family

After a trip through France and Greece, the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team settled back into Ann Arbor in time for fall classes. There are some new faces around the program this year, and one of the freshmen took a very different approach to playing DI basketball.

It’s no secret a lot of the top prospects who play college hoops visit a good amount of schools before committing to a program. Freshman Gregg Glenn III was different. He only visited one school during his entire recruitment, and that was to Michigan. He then committed to play for head coach Juwan Howard and the Wolverines.

Glenn III is also a Florida native and has a history with the Howard family, having played with Jett Howard, another freshman, though the two did not attend the same school. He has been praised for his versatility and work ethic.

This past week, Glenn III hopped on the U-M “Defend the Block” podcast to discuss a variety of topics that included his transition to college, his versatility and how he’s preparing for the upcoming season.

Here is what the incoming freshman forward said this week to Brian Boesch:

Why he chose Michigan

“Juwan — he gets people to where they need to be, helps people become who they want to be, and this program is based on that. (Michigan) helps young men become adults and it will help me become who I want to be.

“I only took one visit and it was here, this was always going to be the spot, it was god’s plan.”

On playing through injuries and the pandemic

“I grew, matured very very well. I broke my wrist. I felt like that was one of the dark stages of my career. I felt like it made me mature and become who I am right now. It made me tougher and mature enough to be where I am at right now.

“Played through it for a month, but that was just the toughness in me and from my family.”

What family means to him in his transition to college

“That’s the No. 1 thing — I love my family so much, I can’t even explain it. To carry that (family name) on my back, I feel honored cause everyone in my family was good at something, but I would be the first to be DI in my family. I feel like I’m starting a legacy in my family.”

What the value of his versatility can bring to the Wolverines

“I mean, it helped me a lot to play on a lot of teams cause there are not a lot of kids that play basketball that are very versatile. I feel like that me having that skill ability from god, I feel like that would mean a lot. I have gotten way better, like I am working on my shot right now so I can play on the next level.”

On preparing for the season opener, what he’s trying to lock in on

“My shot, that’s all I have to say, and my body. My shot this whole summer, and my body. If I keep doing what I’m doing, I’ll be a great player here. I have noticed a transformation in my body already. I’m trying to catch up to Jace.”

On what he’s like off the floor

“Very funny I will say that, goofy. I like to jet ski. I will chill in my room on the phone or I’m sleeping. I hate video games. I like more outdoor stuff.”

On NBA players and teams he likes and who he learns from

“Everybody says I play like Draymond Green, so I watch him and LeBron. LeBron is very versatile so I try to watch him.”