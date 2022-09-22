Tipoff times, TV designations announced for Michigan men’s basketball 2022-23 season

We already knew who the Michigan Wolverines would be playing this season, as the Big Ten schedule was announced earlier this month. The program has since announced the tipoff times and TV designations for most of Michigan’s games this season.

Michigan’s first non-conference test comes in the Legends Classic, as the Wolverines kick that off facing Pittsburgh on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. The next game will feature Michigan going up against former teammates, depending on how that first game goes, as the Wolverines will either play Frankie Collins and Arizona State or Brandon Johns, Zeb Jackson and VCU the following day.

There aren’t many things Michigan fans complain about more on social media than late tipoff times, but this season the Wolverines only have four games with a 9 p.m. start: the first conference game of the season at Minnesota on Dec. 8, the home game on Jan. 26 against Purdue, the game at Wisconsin on Valentine’s Day and the home game against Michigan State just four days later on Feb. 18.

Michigan will also have more than a few Sunday afternoon games this season. Those games include the game in London against Kentucky (Dec. 4), Ohio State (Feb. 5) and Wisconsin (Feb. 26).

A few tipoff times for the non-conference games have yet to be announced, but the majority of times have been made public. Here are all the scheduled times (in eastern standard time) that have been announced:

Nov. 4: Exhibition vs Ferris State (TBA, B1G+)

Nov. 7: vs Purdue Fort Wayne (6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Nov. 11: vs Eastern Michigan in Detroit (TBA, ESPNU)

Nov. 16: vs Pittsburgh, Legends Classic in Brooklyn (6 p.m., ESPNU)

Nov. 17: vs Arizona State or VCU, Legends Classic in Brooklyn (7 p.m. or 9 p.m., ESPN2)

Nov. 20: vs Ohio (7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Nov. 23: vs Jackson State (8:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Nov. 29: vs Virginia in ACC/Big Ten challenge (TBA, ESPN or ESPN2)

Dec. 4: vs Kentucky in London showcase (1 p.m., ABC)

Dec. 8: @ Minnesota (9 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Dec. 17: vs Libscomb (TBA, B1G+)

Dec. 21: vs North Carolina in Charlotte for Jumpman Invitational (7 p.m., TV is TBD)

Dec. 30: vs Central Michigan (TBA, Big Ten Network)

Jan. 1: vs Maryland (4:30 p.m., FS1)

Jan. 4: vs Penn State (7 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Jan. 7: @ Michigan State (2:30 p.m., Fox)

Jan. 12: @ Iowa (7 p.m., ESPN2)

Jan. 15: vs Northwestern (12 p.m., 2:15 p.m. or 4:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Jan. 19: @ Maryland (7 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2)

Jan. 22: vs Minnesota (12 p.m., 1 p.m., or 2 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Jan. 26: vs Purdue (9 p.m., FS1)

Jan. 29: @ Penn State (12 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Feb. 2: @ Northwestern (7 p.m., ESPN2)

Feb. 5: vs Ohio State (1 p.m., CBS)

Feb. 8: vs Nebraska (6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Feb. 11: vs Indiana (6 p.m., ESPN)

Feb. 14: @ Wisconsin (9 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2)

Feb. 18: vs Michigan State (9 p.m., Fox)

Feb. 23: @ Rutgers (8:30 p.m., FS1)

Feb. 26: vs Wisconsin (2 p.m., CBS)

March 2: @ Illinois (7 p.m., ESPN)

March 5: @ Indiana (4:30 p.m., CBS)