Big Ten schedule released for Michigan men’s basketball

We already knew how many times the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team would play each of their Big Ten foes, but we now when they’ll play them now that the Big Ten schedule has been released.

At a quick glance, Michigan is at a bit of an advantage in terms of matchups this year, being it only has to play Ohio State, Purdue, Illinois, Iowa and Rutgers — all teams that made the NCAA Tournament last year — once.

The Wolverines also have a favorable schedule to start Big Ten play — at Minnesota, home against Maryland and Penn State — before their first true test of conference play at Michigan State on Jan. 7. They’ll finish the season with two tough road tests against Illinois and Indiana.

Mid-February will also be a real test for the Wolverines. From Feb. 11-26, they have home games against Indiana, Michigan State and Wisconsin, and road games against Wisconsin and Rutgers. That stretch will be crucial for Michigan’s NCAA Tournament chances; it probably needs to win three of those five games to secure a spot.

Here’s the complete conference schedule:

Dec. 8: @ Minnesota

Jan. 1: vs Maryland

Jan. 4: vs Penn State

Jan. 7: @ Michigan State

Jan. 12: @ Iowa

Jan. 15: vs Northwestern

Jan. 19: @ Maryland

Jan. 22: vs Minnesota

Jan. 26: vs Purdue

Jan. 29: @ Penn State

Feb. 2: @ Northwestern

Feb. 5: vs Ohio State

Feb. 8: vs Nebraska

Feb. 11: vs Indiana

Feb. 14: @ Wisconsin

Feb. 18: vs Michigan State

Feb. 23: @ Rutgers

Feb. 26: vs Wisconsin

March 2: @ Illinois

March 5: @ Indiana

After an exhibition against Ferris State, Michigan kicks off its 2022-23 season against Purdue Fort Wayne at the Crisler Center. Highlights of the non-conference schedule include the Legends Classic on Nov. 16 and 17, a home game against Virginia on Nov. 29 as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, a Dec. 4 matchup with Kentucky in London, and a tough road test at North Carolina for the inaugral Jumpman Invitational.