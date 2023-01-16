Michigan women’s hoops jumps a few spots in latest AP Poll

The Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball team jumped three spots in the latest AP Poll and is now ranked No. 14.

The Wolverines earned two more conference wins this week, beating Purdue, 80-59, before taking down Michigan State, 70-55. Fifth-year guard Leigha Brown led Michigan in scoring in both games, scoring 21 against Purdue and 17 against Michigan State.

Michigan is the fifth-highest-ranked Big Ten team in the poll, behind Ohio State (No. 2), Indiana (No. 6), Iowa (No. 10), and Maryland (No. 11).

The Wolverines are currently tied for fourth in the Big Ten standings with a 15-3 overall record and a 5-2 Big Ten record. In Charlie Creme’s bracketology on ESPN, as of Jan. 13, Michigan is projected to be a 3-seed in Stanford’s region.

The Wolverines only have one game this week, as they travel to Piscataway to take on Rutgers on Thursday, with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network. They’ll return home on Jan. 23 for a game against No. 6 Indiana.