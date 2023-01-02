Michigan women’s basketball stays put in latest AP Poll

After going 1-1 against two conference opponents this past week, the Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball program stayed put at No. 14 in the latest AP Poll.

The Wolverines beat Nebraska on the road back on Dec. 28 before losing at the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes on New Year’s Eve. Last week’s victory over Nebraska was a big one for head coach Kim Barnes Arico, as she picked up her 500th win as a head coach in that one and remains the winningest coach in Michigan women’s basketball history.

The No. 14 Wolverines are the fourth-highest ranked Big Ten team in the poll behind Ohio State (No. 3), Indiana (No. 6) and Maryland (No. 13). The South Carolina Game Cocks are yet again ranked as the No. 1 team in the country.

Michigan has two other Big Ten matchups, including one on national TV, this week. They face Penn State on Jan. 3 at 1 p.m. on B1G+ before taking on the No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes on Jan. 7 at 4:30 p.m. on FOX.