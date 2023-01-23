Michigan women’s basketball jumps one spot in latest AP Poll

The Michigan Wolverines jumped one spot in this week’s AP Poll, staying steady in the top 15 and climbing to No. 13.

The Wolverines won their lone game this past week, beating Rutgers on the road, 81-58. In that victory, Emily Kiser and Laila Phelia combined to score 48 points and grab 10 rebounds.

As much as we praise the Big Ten’s depth in men’s basketball, the conference may be even better in women’s basketball. Despite being a top-15 team, Michigan is fifth in the conference standings with a 6-2 Big Ten record and a 16-3 record overall. They are the fifth-highest ranked team in this AP Poll, behind No. 2 Ohio State, No. 6 Indiana, Iowa and Maryland (tied at No. 10).

As of Jan. 23, Michigan is ranked 15th in the NET Rankings and is on track to host some NCAA Tournament games. According to Charlie Creme on ESPN, the Wolverines are projected to be a three-seed in Indiana’s region.

This is an important week for the Wolverines, as they’ll test themselves against some top-10 opponents. Michigan has three games this week, starting off with a home game against No. 6 Indiana tonight that Maize n Brew will be in attendance for. After that, they have road games against No. 10 Maryland on Thursday (Jan. 26) and Minnesota on Sunday (Jan. 29).