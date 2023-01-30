This week in Michigan Women’s Basketball (1/30)

The No. 13 Michigan Wolverines had a full slate this past week, starting with a tough match at home against No. 6 Indiana. They faced both No. 10 Maryland and Minnesota to round out the week, going 1-2 in that three- game stretch.

The Wolverines are now tied for fifth in a loaded Big Ten.

Michigan opened the week with a 92-83 loss to the Hoosiers. When Michigan pulled close in the game, Indiana’s offense would push right back. The Hoosiers built their largest lead in the third quarter and Michigan put in a last ditch effort in the final 10 minutes to try and pull off the upset. It came up short, resulting in the nine-point loss at home.

Leigha Brown led the team with a staggering 31 points, shooting 11-of-16 from the floor. Laila Phelia recorded 21 while Emily Kiser put up 15.

Michigan then traveled to take on the No. 10 Maryland Terrapins. While the Wolverines got rolling in the first quarter, the Terrapins rattled off a 13-2 run at the end of the quarter and never looked back. Maryland led by 16 before the Wolverines made it a seven-point with eight minutes left in the game. A combination of a lagging offense and turnovers proved costly to the comeback effort. The Wolverines fell, 72-64.

Brown led the team in scoring once again with 16 points. Phelia was right behind with 15 points. Kiser put up 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Wolverines were able to bounce back after the two losses with a monstrous 36-point win over Minnesota. A huge third quarter in which they outscored Minnesota 27-7 put them in the driver’s seat to Sunday’s win. Minnesota only scored 18 in the second half, which allowed Michigan to run away with it.

Phelia led the Wolverines with 22 points. Brown was close behind with 20 points.

The Wolverines kick this upcoming week off by hosting Illinois at home on Thursday evening. The Fighting Illini are coming off a 10-point loss to Purdue, a team Michigan was able to take care of handedly on the road.

Illinois is tied with Michigan for fifth in the Big Ten, as both teams sit at 7-4 in conference play. The Illini are led by guard Makira Cook, who averages 17.8 points, 4.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. She’s aided by forward Kendall Bostic, who averages a double-double per game (10.2 points, 10.4 rebounds).

Michigan will end the week on the road in East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans. Since their last meeting, MSU went 1-1 in their past two games, including an overtime loss to Iowa at home. The Spartans are coming off a 22-point win over Rutgers and will head to Nebraska on Thursday before hosting Michigan. The Spartans are now ninth in the conference after falling to 3-7 in Big Ten play.