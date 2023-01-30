Michigan women’s basketball falls several spots in latest AP Poll

The Michigan Wolverines have fallen five spots in the latest AP Poll, but remain in the top-20 after being voted 18th.

This drop is because the Wolverines went 1-2 last week, with both losses coming to Big Ten opponents ranked higher than them. They lost at home to No. 6 Indiana before falling to No. 10 Maryland on the road and beating Minnesota on the road.

The Wolverines are the fifth-highest ranked Big Ten team in the poll, which makes sense since they are also tied for fifth in the Big Ten with a 7-4 conference record and a 17-5 record overall.

Meanwhile, Indiana jumped into the top-five (No. 4), Iowa jumped four spots (No. 6), Maryland jumped two spots (No. 8) and Ohio State fell eight spots to No. 10 following a loss to Purdue yesterday.

In Charlie Creme’s latest bracketology for ESPN (updated Jan. 27), the Wolverines are projected to be a 3-seed in Indiana’s region.

Michigan has two games this week, both against conference opponents. The Wolverines host Illinois — the unranked team with the most votes (45) in the latest poll — on Feb. 2 before traveling to East Lansing to take on Michigan State three days later.