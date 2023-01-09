Film Review: Michigan suffers worst offensive performance of Juwan Howard era in East Lansing

Juwan Howard is a good basketball coach, but he does not have it all figured out on the offensive end in his third year as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines.

The Michigan offense has gone through some ugly stretches in his time in Ann Arbor, but I’m not sure it gets much worse than the 59-53 loss they had at the hands of the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing on Saturday.

As a team, the Wolverines shot 34.5% from the field and were 3-of-20 from behind the arc while turning the ball over 10 times in the first loss of their Big Ten schedule.

The Wolverines continue to get into funks where the ball stays on the perimeter, guards try and do too much, and then become stagnant when Hunter Dickinson or Tarris Reed have the ball in the post.

Maize n Brew’s Dan Plocher takes you inside the film room after the loss to show some examples of the above and ponders if it's time for Michigan to make some changes to their schemes or personnel. He even has a suggestion for a player that may need to be taken out of the starting rotation. Watch the whole breakdown: