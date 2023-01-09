Michigan women’s basketball team falls three spots in AP Poll

The Michigan Wolverines fell three spots in the Week 10 AP Poll to No. 17.

The Wolverines went 1-1 last week, as they beat Penn State by double digits at home before losing to No. 16 Iowa in a nationally televised game on Saturday, 94-85.

Despite still being ranked in the top 20, the Wolverines are the fifth-highest ranked Big Ten team in the poll, behind Ohio State (No. 3), Indiana (No. 6), Maryland (No. 9) and Iowa (No. 12). The 16-0 South Carolina Gamecocks top the poll.

Michigan is 13-3 on the year and 3-2 in Big Ten play, with their only conference losses coming to Ohio State and Iowa.

They are piecing together a nice NCAA tournament resume, with two wins against ranked teams after beating No. 21 Baylor and No. 6 UNC. On ESPN’s bracketology (last updated Jan. 3), Charlie Creme has the Wolverines projected as the highest-ranked 3 seed in South Carolina’s region.

The Wolverines have a chance to pick up two more conference wins this week, as they travel to West Lafayette to play Purdue (Jan. 10, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network) before heading home to face Michigan State (Jan. 14, 2 p.m., B1G+).