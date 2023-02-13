This Week in Michigan Women’s Basketball (2/13)

The Michigan Wolverines appeared in one game this week as they took on Nebraska at home. After going 2-0 the week prior, Michigan had the week off and perhaps that was noticeable. The Wolverines let the Cornhuskers, now 6-8 in conference, hang around the whole afternoon. Eventually they were able to come out on top, but it took a total team effort. Michigan improved to 20-5 on the season after earning its 10th win in Big Ten play.

Guard Leigha Brown led the Wolverines with 23 points, 10 assists and three steals while shooting 46 percent from the floor. 11 of her points came from the line as she helped put her former team away at Crisler. Including Brown, three other Wolverines put up double-digit efforts. Forward Emily Kiser had 15 points and five rebounds while shooting 43 percent from the floor. Guard Maddie Nolan had 11 points, including two threes. Guard Jordan Hobbs in an elevated role given guard Laila Phelia’s injury, notched 10 points and five rebounds for the maize and blue.

It took some time for the Wolverines to get rolling, but a 10-0 run helped put Michigan ahead by double digits. A couple free throws from Nebraska snapped its two minute scoring drought, which seemed to reinvigorate the team. The Cornhuskers pulled within eight to end the first quarter. The second quarter started the same, trading threes within the first couple minutes before a lull. This time it was Michigan that went on a two minute drought, but Nebraska was only able to pull within six. The Cornhuskers went on a 8-5 run to end the final minutes of the first half which pulled them within five. Michigan led 36-31.

Nebraska came out in the second half fiery and claimed its first lead of the game after hitting two threes within the first two minutes. Kiser scored the first points for the maize and blue in the half to regain the lead, but the Cornhuskers didn’t shy away. A 7-2 run put Nebraska up six, the largest lead of the game until Hobbs righted Michigan with a jumper. That sparked a 13-7 run by the Wolverines to close the third quarter up four.

Michigan was never truly able to pull away from Nebraska as both teams scored 44 points in the second half. Brown’s free throws were huge for Michigan in the final minutes of the game as she scored the last seven points for Michigan in the final minute of the game. Michigan would take the 80-75 win at home to move to 10-4 in Big Ten play.

The Wolverines have a big game coming up as they revisit Indiana this week. They will take on the No. 2 Hoosiers on the road on Thursday night. Indiana is currently on a 11-game win streak after most recently taking down No. 5 Iowa at home 87-78. The Hoosiers currently lead the Big Ten with their 13-1 record in conference. Before hosting the Wolverines, they will head to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Indiana took the first game against the Wolverines 92-83 after six Hoosiers were able to record double digit point efforts. Michigan will have to find a way to lock down forward Mackenzie Holmes, who averages 22.1 points and 7.6 rebounds. Any of their starting five can come in with the assist to Holmes, as the last meeting demonstrated between the two teams. The Wolverines need their offense to get rolling from the jump if they want to keep up with Indiana and get the upset on the road.

The rematch can be watched on BTN this Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET.