Michigan women’s basketball remains in top-15 in latest AP Poll

The Michigan Wolverines’ women’s program remained in the top 15 in the latest AP Poll, as were voted as the 12th-best team in the country for the second straight week.

The Wolverines only played one game this past week, beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers at home on Super Bowl Sunday, 80-75. In that game, Leigha Brown had a double-double and led the team with 21 points and 10 assists. She was one of four Wolverines to score in double figures (Emily Kiser with 15, Maddie Nolan with 13, Jordan Hobbs with 10).

As of Monday afternoon, the Wolverines have a 20-5 record and a 10-4 record in conference, as they’re currently tied with Ohio State for fourth in the Big Ten. According to Charlie Creme’s bracketology for ESPN, Michigan is currently rated as the No. 3 seed in UConn’s region. If that holds, it would host NCAA Tournament games for the second straight season.

Michigan is the fourth-highest ranked Big Ten on the AP Poll, with Indiana ranked No. 2, Iowa ranked No. 7 and Maryland ranked No. 8. The Wolverines are one spot ahead of the Buckeyes (No. 13).

The Wolverines only have one game this week, but it’s a big one. Michigan is set to face Indiana on Thursday, Feb. 16, and hope to get revenge after a nine-point home loss to the Hoosiers a few weeks ago. Thursday’s game is set to tip-off at 8:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.