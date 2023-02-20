Michigan women’s basketball remains in top 15 in AP Poll after Indiana loss

After losing their only game of the week to No. 2 Indiana, the Michigan women’s basketball team remains at No. 12 in the latest AP Poll.

The Wolverines are 20-6 and 10-5 in the Big Ten, putting them 5th in the Big Ten standings. In Charlie Creme’s latest bracketology for ESPN, the Wolverines are ranked as a 3-seed in UConn’s region, meaning that they’d host NCAA tournament games for the second straight year.

Michigan is the fourth-highest-rated team in this week’s poll, with Indiana staying steady at No. 2, Iowa coming in at No. 6 and Maryland coming right behind at No. 7. Ohio State is ranked No. 16, and Illinois is tied for 25th to close the poll.

This is an important week for the Wolverines, as they have a chance to pick up 3 more wins in the conference to close out the regular season.

They face Ohio State at home tonight at 7 p.m., in a game that will be broadcast on FS1. Maize n Brew will be in attendance to cover this game.

After that, they play their final home game of the year against Rutgers (Feb. 23, 7 p.m. tip on B1G+) before closing out the season at Wisconsin (Feb. 26, 2 p.m. on Big Ten Network).