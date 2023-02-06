Michigan women’s basketball jumps several spots in AP Poll

After picking up two Big Ten wins this past week, the Michigan Wolverines jumped six spots in this week’s AP Poll, climbing all the way to No. 12.

The Wolverines beat the Illinois Fighting Illini at home, 74-57, before beating the Michigan State Spartans, 77-67, on the road. In those wins, Leigha Brown combined for 56 points and 16 rebounds.

Michigan is currently tied for fourth with Ohio State in the Big Ten standings, which has fallen to 13th in the AP Poll. Indiana (No. 2 in AP Poll), Iowa (No. 5) and Maryland (No. 8) are all ahead of Michigan in the standings.

In Charlie Creme’s brackeology on ESPN, the Michigan Wolverines are projected to be a 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament, hosting games in Ann Arbor for the second straight year. With a 19-5 overall record and a 9-4 record in the Big Ten, the Wolverines are ranked 15th in the latest NET rankings.

Michigan has some time off this week and only has one game in the next seven days. The Wolverines host Nebraska on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 12), with the game set to tip-off at 1 p.m. on B1G+.