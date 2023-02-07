Juwan Howard meets with Jay Wright in hopes of growing as a coach

After Jay Wright decided to end his coaching career with Villanova after last season, he joined CBS Sports as a college basketball analyst. He was in Ann Arbor this past weekend for the Michigan Wolverines vs. Ohio State game, and Juwan Howard decided to catch up with Wright in hopes to learn a thing or two.

“When you have someone like coach Jay Wright, who’s had so much success in college basketball, a Hall of Famer — I wanted to just learn. I wanted to learn how I can become a better coach,” Howard said on his recent appearance on the Inside Michigan Basketball radio show.

This is Howard’s first head coaching job and his first time coaching college basketball at all. He knows there is a lot he can learn, and this isn’t the first time he’s received tips from another coach.

“I remember before I got hired, I’ve always reached out to coach (John) Beilein, just to pick his brain on just learning about coaching,” Howard said. “From there, when I got hired, my first summer of recruiting, I stopped off in Tallahassee to go meet with Leonard Hamilton (Florida State’s head coach), just to learn.”

It doesn’t appear this will be the last time either, as Howard stated he and Wright have plans for another meeting soon.

“We did talk for a while, we had great conversations and we’re also going to have another meeting soon once the season is over,” Howard said. “I’m looking forward to it. It’s just one of those days where you just, ‘Hey, lock it up. I’ve got a lot of questions.’”

It’s good to see Howard with a lot of top-notch resources around him to help get better as a head coach, and it’s clear he wants to be the best coach that he can be.