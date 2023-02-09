Hunter Dickinson named to Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team

Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson was named to the Midseason Team for the 2023 Naismith Trophy Player of the Year.

Congrats to Hunter Dickinson as he was named to the Midseason Team for the 2023 @NaismithTrophy Player of the Year!



H&A's | https://t.co/vTNjeMYXew



〽️ | #ForCompetitorsOnly#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/y1GDM3W8bf — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) February 9, 2023

Dickinson is one of five Big Ten players on the list, along Purdue’s Zach Edey, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Iowa’s Kris Murray and Penn State’s Jalen Pickett.

The third-year center is having a solid season by averaging 18.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He’s also shooting 55.4% from the field, 37.1% from three and 72% from the free throw line.

This is the third straight straight season Dickinson has led the team in points and rebounds per game. He has been named Big Ten Player of the Week twice this season, on Nov. 14 and on Jan. 3. He’s had seven double-doubles this season and just had one of his best games of the year against Ohio State, scoring 26 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Dickinson has come a long way since his freshman season as a scorer. This Michigan team still has games to win if they want to get on the bubble to make the tournament. With Dickinson at the helm, they have a chance at punching their ticket for March Madness.