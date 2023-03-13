Join Maize n Brew’s 2023 NCAA Tournament Bracket Challenge

Arguably the best time of the sports year is finally upon us — March Madness!

The Michigan Wolverines may not be in the NCAA Tournament this year, — let’s be real, we don’t need the stress in our lives anyways — but that doesn’t mean you still can’t fill out a bracket! In fact, I think now is the perfect time for you to join the Maize n Brew 2023 Bracket Challenge!

It’s simple — once you join you get ONE entry (we don’t do multiple brackets...get outta here with that tomfoolery), so choose your very best bracket you feel most confident in. There’s no monetary reward, but you will be granted the satisfaction of the all important bragging rights.

Click here to join our bracket group.