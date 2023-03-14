BreakingT releases new Michigan t-shirt in time for women’s basketball’s tournament run

You’ve heard of March Madness, but allow me to introduce you to MERCH MADNESS!

You’ve seen merchandise from BreakingT here on Maize n Brew before, and we are happy to partner with them once again, this time for their brand new Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball March Madness t-shirt. The design is down below.

*** NEW MICHIGAN DEALS ***

Here is some info on the new merchandise from BreakingT:

Officially licensed by the NCAA and University of Michigan.

Super-soft, durable tees.

Designed and printed in the USA.

Free returns and exchanges.

Comes in S - 3XL

So what are you waiting for?! Proudly represent the Maize and Blue in style with this brand new t-shirt from BreakingT by clicking here or the link below.

*** MERCH MADNESS DEALS ***