BreakingT releases new Michigan t-shirt in time for women’s basketball’s tournament run

The lady Wolverines are going dancing, and you can celebrate with some new merch from BreakingT!

By Von Lozon
You’ve heard of March Madness, but allow me to introduce you to MERCH MADNESS!

You’ve seen merchandise from BreakingT here on Maize n Brew before, and we are happy to partner with them once again, this time for their brand new Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball March Madness t-shirt. The design is down below.

Here is some info on the new merchandise from BreakingT:

  • Officially licensed by the NCAA and University of Michigan.
  • Super-soft, durable tees.
  • Designed and printed in the USA.
  • Free returns and exchanges.
  • Comes in S - 3XL

So what are you waiting for?! Proudly represent the Maize and Blue in style with this brand new t-shirt from BreakingT by clicking here or the link below.

