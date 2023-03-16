Pro Blue: Caris LeVert heating up off the bench

All three of the former Michigan Wolverines who slid into their respective starting lineups fell back to the bench this week due to starters returning from injuries. However, they still had some success.

Here’s how they all performed this week.

Note: All stats are as of March 15.

Caris LeVert, Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland crammed four games in since last Thursday and LeVert showed out in all four games. He scored 15+ points in all four, along with 4+ assists and 2+ rebounds. With Donovan Mitchell returning, LeVert returned to the bench for the last few games but he has proven to be effective whether he’s starting or not. In his 37 games off the bench this season, he is averaging 9.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Dallas played Memphis twice this weekend and Hardaway Jr. had mixed results. On Saturday, he tallied 23 points with six rebounds, two assists and two blocks. However, on Monday the Grizzlies found the secret recipe to slowing him down and he was held to just five points in 28 minutes.

Unfortunately, he missed last night’s matchup due to a calf injury. The Mavericks were also without Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic but still found a way to beat the lowly Spurs, 137-128.

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

The younger Wagner’s scoring pace slowed down this week, likely due to a nagging ankle injury. On Thursday, he scored 24 points. He followed that up with 17 points against Miami and only 11 points on 12 shots in San Antonio. Hopefully he can chalk it up as simply a bad night and not indicative of a longer trend.

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Poole has settled back into his role coming off the bench. In three games this week, he still averaged over 30 minutes per game and scored 20+ in two of their three contests. In addition, he’s only missed three free throws in March, including a 12-for-12 performance back on March 3 and a 10-for-10 performance last Thursday. Poole continues to be a lethal shooter who is working on rounding out the rest of his game.

Moritz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Wendell Carter returned from his injury this week, forcing Wagner back to the bench. But he continued to produce at a high level. Since returning to the bench, Wagner recorded eight points and five rebounds in just 11 minutes against the Heat and 12 points and seven rebounds in San Antonio. He is having a career year in his fifth year in the NBA. Hopefully he can keep up the momentum.

Isaiah Livers, Detroit Pistons

After setting a new season-high last week in points (17), Livers out-did himself this week by scoring 18 points against Indiana on Saturday. He also chipped in four rebounds and four steals. Unfortunately, he scored just two points in 20 minutes on Monday and has missed the last two games with a hip injury. Livers has been hampered by different minor injuries all season long so hopefully he can fully recover soon and put this all behind him.

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Robinson missed all three of Miami’s contests this week due to being placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

Caleb Houstan, Orlando Magic

Houstan bounced back and forth between Orlando and Lakeland yet again this week. In his two NBA appearances, he didn’t put up a shot or record a stat in three total minutes of garbage time.

Moussa Diabate, Los Angeles Clippers

Diabate remained with the Ontario Clippers of the G-League this past week.