Vegas odds for Michigan at Illinois

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines are on a roll. They have won their last three games and are making a late-season push to get into the NCAA Tournament. They’re still on the outside looking in as of now, but there are opportunities for more Quad 1 wins.

Their next opportunity comes tonight in Champaign against the Illinois Fighting Illini. Brad Underwood and his squad have been a bit up and down lately — losing to Big Ten bottom-dweller Ohio State over the weekend — but are solidly a Quad 1 opponent.

As we like to do from time to time here at Maize n Brew, we look to the oddsmakers to get an idea of what this matchup may look like. And as of right now, the Wolverines are a four-point underdog, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 144.

The Illini are firmly in the NCAA Tournament with an impressive resume that includes wins over No. 4 UCLA, No. 9 Texas, Northwestern and Rutgers, to name a handful. This would be an absolutely huge win for the Wolverines as they look to boost their resume for the tourney committee before Selection Sunday on March 12.

Do you expect Michigan to keep the good times rolling? Or do you think this is where the Wolverines slip up and make things harder for them to make the tournament? Let us know down in the comments and as always, please bet responsibly.