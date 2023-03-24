Report: Michigan reaches out to former Colorado State guard John Tonje in transfer portal

We know the Michigan Wolverines are going to need more guards next season and thanks to the transfer portal, it’s never been easier to add experienced players to your team.

Michigan is one of several schools who have reached out to former Colorado State guard John Tonje after he entered the transfer portal, according to a report by On3’s Joe Tipton.

Additional schools to reach out to Colorado State transfer John Tonje, he tells @On3sports:



Michigan

Oklahoma

Utah

TCU

LSU

Memphis

Illinios

Xavier https://t.co/ksE51Mx4U2 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 23, 2023

Originially a three-star recruit from Omaha, Nebraska, Tonje as gotten better each year for the Rams. He did play against the Wolverines in last season’s NCAA Tournament, scoring two points and grabbing three rebounds.

Tonje was the second-leading scorer for Colorado State this past season, averaging 14.6 points to go along with 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also shot 47.3% from the field, 38.9% from three and 81.5% from the free throw line.

I love how this guy plays: he has a nice three-point shot and does well taking advantage of defenders after shot faking. He’s a savvy driver; he won’t blow you away with his speed, but he knows to put the ball on the floor when the defense is out of place.

Tonje also finishes well in traffic, hanging in the air for quite a while before shifting around taller defenders and scoring.

This Michigan roster desperately needs more guards. Isaiah Barnes, who played limited minutes at the 2 last season, has entered the portal. We also don’t know if Kobe Bufkin or Llewellyn will be returning for another season.

Tonje is a super talented 2-guard who could start right away if Bufkin leaves for the NBA Draft. He is exactly the kind of player Michigan should be targeting, given the current makeup of the roster.

Hopefully Juwan Howard and company stay in touch with him and we get to see him play in Ann Arbor next season.