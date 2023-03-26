Former U-M assistant Brian Dutcher shouts out Steve Fisher after leading SDSU to Final Four

Brian Dutcher, who spent nine seasons as an assistant with the Michigan Wolverines, has reached the Final Four as head coach of San Diego State.

In his postgame interview after beating Creighton, Dutcher spoke fondly of his former boss Steve Fisher, who was the head coach at Michigan for nine seasons and at San Diego State for 18.

“Coach, no one believed in us all those years ago, and here we are, Final Four,” Dutcher said. “Thanks for starting a great foundation and letting me take over.”

"March is for players, and we got really good players"



This is the first time Dutcher has made the Final Four as a head coach, the first time SDSU has ever made the Final Four, and the fourth time SDSU has played in the NCAA Tournament since he took the helm in 2017-18.

Dutcher was part of the staff in 1988-89 that won a National Championship at Michigan, back when Fisher was the interim coach. Dutcher is a really solid recruiter, as he played a big role in getting the Fab Five to come to Michigan.

We at Maize n Brew wish Dutcher the best of luck the rest of the way. Michigan’s season has been over for more than a week now, and no Big Ten teams remain after Michigan State was eliminated in the Sweet 16. If you need a team to root for in the Final Four, I would suggest investing in some Aztecs gear and rooting for Dutcher and San Diego State.