Michigan Wolverines star big man Hunter Dickinson has entered the transfer portal, as first reported by Joe Tipton of On3.

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned.https://t.co/fTiNPlT11m — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 31, 2023

This news certainly comes as a bit of a shock. Dickinson has been a star and a fan favorite since he first stepped on the court at Crisler Center. He was an All-American during his freshman season and a lot of people thought he would go pro after just one year.

During his freshman season, Dickinson averaged 14.1 points per game and 7.4 rebounds per game in just under 25 minutes.

The last two seasons haven’t been as kind to Dickinson as his freshman year, as the Wolverines fell off a bit after winning the Big Ten in 2020-21, but he still has been a terrific basketball player and loved by all in Ann Arbor.

In his sophomore season, Dickinson had a big jump in minutes and averaged 32.3 minutes per game. He finished the year with 18.6 points per game and 8.6 rebounds per game.

This past season, Dickinson had very similar statistics as he averaged 32.7 minutes, 18.5 points per game and 9 rebounds per game.

It wouldn’t have surprising for Dickinson to announce he was departing to go pro after this season, but entering the transfer portal is something few saw coming. It is unclear at the moment what schools Dickinson is interested in/receiving interest from, but he will certainly be a top target in the portal.

Former Michigan basketball player Ant Wright also tweeted out a quote from Dickinson from a conversation the two had regarding Dickinson’s decision to enter the transfer portal: “I had to do it Ant, I felt like I had no choice.”

There will certainly be much more to come in regards to the surprising news, but we all wish Dickinson the best wherever he ends up next season.