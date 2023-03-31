Social media reactions to Hunter Dickinson entering the transfer portal

On the same day, Michigan Wolverines fans got the biggest news of the year in both basketball and football. Hunter Dickinson has entered the transfer portal. It’s one of the most shocking developments to come out of the basketball program in recent memory.

Dickinson has led the team in scoring the last three seasons, building a legacy in Ann Arbor. Now, he is looking for a new home. Here’s how social media reacted:

Ant Wright

Hunter Dickinson has entered the transfer portal



"I had to do it Ant.. I felt like I had no choice" — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) March 31, 2023

Quite an ominous tone on this one. And it has been edited since it was originally posted to remove the last sentence. Seems like things soured between Michigan and Dickinson.

Brendan Quinn

Hunter Dickinson immediately becomes the best transfer on the market and ... I think? ... the most jarring move of the portal era. — Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) March 31, 2023

Stu Douglass

Pay Hunter — Stuart Douglass (@SWD_317) March 31, 2023

Former Michigan point guard and transfer Frankie Collins

wow — frankie (@Frankiecollins0) March 31, 2023

The Roundball Podcast (Hunter’s Podcast on Barstool)

Everyone hates Hunter Dickinson until they realize they might be able to have him. https://t.co/cC7uyFu4sC — RoundBall Podcast (@roundballpod) March 31, 2023

A new identity

Hunter Dickinson is in the portal. Whether you think this is a good or bad thing, it tells me one thing for sure:



The program is resetting, and Juwan is trying to establish a new identity for Michigan men’s basketball https://t.co/1rntcb6a3r — Nicholas Stoll (@nkstoll) March 31, 2023

The first ever

Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson would become the first AP All-American ever to transfer.



Dickinson was a 2nd-team All-American in 2021. https://t.co/S4qEKjoDMa — Jared Berson (@JaredBerson) March 31, 2023

A hint (Georgetown)?

Seems fitting to bring up this tweet from two months ago https://t.co/gLSNcQTfnQ pic.twitter.com/DazEaNhgdz — Alex Cervantes (@CervantesPAlex) March 31, 2023

Former Providence head coach Ed Cooley just accepted a job at Georgetown in the DMV, Dickinson’s backyard.

It just seems cruel

Jayden Davis committing, Hunter Dickinson transferring...



..it was the best of times (for football), it was the worst of times (for basketball).. — Chillindamos (@Chillindamos1) March 31, 2023

A conspiracy theory

Prediction: Hunter Dickinson returns to Michigan, this is a content stunt — Jim Root (@2ndChancePoints) March 31, 2023

Dickinson’s co-host and Barstool employee Marty Mush is all over social media begging for people to give him credit for breaking the news. Could this just be for the pod? Probably not...

Irony in Dickinson’s pinned Tweet