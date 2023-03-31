 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions to Hunter Dickinson entering the transfer portal

The big man is on the move.

By Daniel Plocher
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

On the same day, Michigan Wolverines fans got the biggest news of the year in both basketball and football. Hunter Dickinson has entered the transfer portal. It’s one of the most shocking developments to come out of the basketball program in recent memory.

Dickinson has led the team in scoring the last three seasons, building a legacy in Ann Arbor. Now, he is looking for a new home. Here’s how social media reacted:

Ant Wright

Quite an ominous tone on this one. And it has been edited since it was originally posted to remove the last sentence. Seems like things soured between Michigan and Dickinson.

Brendan Quinn

Stu Douglass

Former Michigan point guard and transfer Frankie Collins

The Roundball Podcast (Hunter’s Podcast on Barstool)

A new identity

The first ever

A hint (Georgetown)?

Former Providence head coach Ed Cooley just accepted a job at Georgetown in the DMV, Dickinson’s backyard.

It just seems cruel

A conspiracy theory

Dickinson’s co-host and Barstool employee Marty Mush is all over social media begging for people to give him credit for breaking the news. Could this just be for the pod? Probably not...

Irony in Dickinson’s pinned Tweet

