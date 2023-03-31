Juwan Howard comments on Hunter Dickinson entering the transfer portal

Michigan head coach offered a comment on Hunter Dickinson, Michigan’s leading scorer and rebounder the last few seasons, entering the transfer portal.

Here is the comment in it’s entirety, provided by a U-M spokesperson.

“Today is bittersweet. While Hunter Dickinson’s departure is unfortunate, there are so many reasons to be thankful for and celebrate. This young man has accomplished so much in his three seasons. Statistics aside, Hunter helped us to a Big Ten title, back-to-back Sweet 16s, as well as a memorable Elite Eight run. These are memories that will last a lifetime. What I love most is he was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree, twice. That says so much about his character and maturity. As much as I tried to instill in him, he was a guide and inspiration for me. We wish Hunter and his family all the best in the future.”

In 3 seasons as a Wolverine, Dickinson averaged 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 57.0% from the field, 36.0% from three and 75.3% from the free throw line.

He’s racked up a number of accolades, including being named a consensus second-team All-American in 2021. Per Sports Reference, Dickinson leaves Michigan as the school’s all-time leader in Player Efficiency Rating (27.9) and Win Shares per 40 minutes (.215). Basically, when he was on the floor, he was efficient and U-M usually won.

Dickinson instantly becomes one of the most highly-coveted players in the transfer portal’s history. The Athletic has him ranked as the best player to enter the portal in 2023. We wish him well wherever he decides to play with his two remaining years of eligibilty.

As for Michigan’s current roster, there’s still a lot of questions to answer, as we still don’t know if Kobe Bufkin, Joey Baker and Jaelin Llewellyn will be returning. The Wolverines will look a lot different next season; stay with Maize N Brew to keep track of the latest basketball news in the portal and in recruiting.