Michigan’s Big Ten Tournament first round opponent revealed

After losing at Indiana on Sunday, the Michigan Wolverines really have their backs up against the wall. Juwan Howard and his program will likely need to win multiple games in the Big Ten Tournament — if not the whole dang thing — this upcoming week to go dancing this March. Otherwise, they’ll likely head to the NIT.

After some waiting around due to another Big Ten game playing out to determine the exact seeding, Michigan’s first round opponent in the conference tournament has been revealed — the No. 9 seed Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Michigan ended up getting the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, but could’ve had the No. 2 seed and a double bye had it defeated the Hoosiers yesterday.

If the Wolverines defeat Rutgers, they’ll take on the No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers, which would be an absolutely pivotal game for any potential shot at getting into the NCAA Tournament.

It’s very simple — pull off a couple wins and Michigan will have a shot at making March Madness. If not, the season ends in disappointing fashion and the Wolverines will play in the NIT.

It’s do or die time for Michigan. It’s March, so anything can happen, but the team needs to get their act together quickly. We will find out very soon if this team can make a run or not.

The Wolverines and Rutgers square off in at the United Center in Chicago on Thursday at noon EST and will be on Big Ten Network.