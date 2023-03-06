Michigan women’s basketball finishes regular season in top 20 of AP Poll

The Michigan women’s basketball team dropped one spot in the AP Top 25 Poll, finishing the regular season at No. 18.

The Wolverines have been hovering between No. 14 and No. 20 all season long. They’ve had a solid season, finishing the year with a 22-9 overall record and an 11-7 record in the Big Ten Conference. This week in the Big Ten Tournament, they beat Penn State before falling to Ohio State for the third time this season.

Michigan plays in a tough conference, but they’ve had problems beating Big Ten opponents ahead of them in the rankings.

Their record against Iowa (No. 2 in the most recent poll), Indiana (No. 3), Maryland (No. 6) and Ohio State (No. 12) is 0-7. Michigan has non-conference wins against North Carolina (No. 19) and Baylor (ranked No. 21 at the time, but no longer ranked), but when looking at their quality wins, the Wolverines don’t have a lot.

Michigan is still a shoo-in to make the NCAA tournament, but they likely won’t be hosting games again as a top-4 seed. When looking at Bracketology, ESPN projects them as a 6-seed, and CBS has them as a 5-seed.

We’ll find out where Michigan gets placed in the bracket on Selection Sunday, which will be broadcast on ESPN at 8 p.m. EST. We’ll have coverage of Michigan Women’s Basketball at Maize n Brew throughout their hopefully extended March Madness run.