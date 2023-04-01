Report: Jaelin Llewellyn planning to return to Michigan in 2023-24

Point guard Jaelin Llewellyn plans to return to Michigan in 2023-24 if his medical redshirt is approved, according to Alejandro Zuniga with 247Sports.

Llewellyn tore his ACL in the loss to Kentucky back in December, but underwent successful surgery the following month and has been recovering since. He told 247Sports on Saturday that he’s progressing well in his rehab and could be back on the court by September.

Llewellyn started last season at point guard for the Wolverines. In eight games, he averaged 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Before coming to Michigan, he spent three seasons with Princeton, where he averaged 15.7 points per game and shot 38.6% from three in his final year with the Tigers.

With all the uncertainty surrounding the program at the moment, anyone announcing a plan to return is a relief. We’ve already seen Hunter Dickinson and Isaiah Barnes hit the transfer portal, and Jett Howard forgo his remaining eligibility to head to the NBA Draft. We are still waiting to hear what Kobe Bufkin and Joey Baker plan to do.

It’s already been a busy offseason for the Wolverines, and with the transfer portal, it’s bound to stay busy. We’ll have the latest updates right here at Maize n Brew.