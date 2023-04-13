Pro Blue: Season Recap and Playoff Primer

The NBA regular season has concluded and with it, the season of many of our former Michigan Wolverines we’ve been watching this year.

Of the nine Wolverines to appear in the NBA this season, only three made the playoffs, with Duncan Robinson’s Miami Heat attempting to become the fourth as they fight for the 8-seed in the East tomorrow.

As a regular season recap, here’s each of the nine former Wolverines’ stats.

Note: All stats are as of April 12.

Player Stats Player GP GS PPG RPG APG Player GP GS PPG RPG APG Jordan Poole 82 43 20.4 2.7 4.5 Franz Wagner 80 80 18.6 4.1 3.5 Moritz Wagner 57 18 10.5 4.5 1.5 Caleb Houstan 51 4 3.8 1.9 0.6 Caris LeVert 74 30 12.1 3.8 3.9 Tim Hardaway Jr. 71 45 14.4 3.5 1.8 Isaiah Livers 52 22 6.7 2.8 0.8 Moussa Diabate 22 1 2.7 2.3 0.2 Duncan Robinson 42 1 6.4 1.6 1.1

The three former Wolverines headed to the playoffs officially are Jordan Poole, Caris LeVert and Moussa Diabate.

Poole and the Warriors enter the playoffs as the 6-seed in the West, despite the fact they are favored over the up-start Sacramento Kings. Poole was somewhat rested down the stretch as Golden State prepared for the playoffs. In his one year of playoff experience, Poole scored two fewer points per game compared to the regular season. However, that is due to him shooting about three fewer three-pointers per game but shooting at a higher percentage. Efficiency is the name of the game in the playoffs. Game 1 is Saturday at 8:30 p.m. in Sacramento.

LeVert and the Cleveland Cavaliers are the 4-seed in the East and will host the New York Knicks. LeVert has been dealing with some injury issues lately but should be good to go for the playoffs. He hasn’t played in the postseason since the 2019-20 season with Brooklyn. In his nine playoff appearances, LeVert’s averaged over 20 points per game, well above his season average. It will be fascinating to see what kind of role he has in the playoff rotation. Game 1 is Saturday at 6 p.m. in Cleveland.

Moussa Diabate’s Los Angeles Clippers are the 5-seed in the West and are set to face Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. As a two-way player, Diabate is ineligible for post-season play, so don’t expect to see him on the floor. However, it’s been a year of growth for him as he’s routinely bounced back and forth between the NBA and the G-League. Game 1 is Sunday at 8 p.m. in Phoenix.