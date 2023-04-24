Gregg Glenn III entering portal after one year at Michigan

After one redshirt season with the Michigan Wolverines, Gregg Glenn III has entered the transfer portal.

Michigan forward Gregg Glenn III is entering the transfer portal, a source tells me.



Glenn III played in only four games this season, but was a 4⭐️ recruit coming out of Calvary Christian (FL).



Was a Top-100 player in the ‘22 class, per @Rivals. pic.twitter.com/lglwD99Jce — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) April 24, 2023

Glenn appeared in four games at Michigan, scoring six points and grabbing six rebounds. Glenn was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, ranked 124th in his class as the 21st-best power forward.

Glenn is the sixth player from last year’s roster to either enter the transfer portal or turn pro. Hunter Dickinson has been courted by several teams, but he hasn’t announced where he’s playing next season yet. Isaiah Barnes will be playing at Tulsa next season. Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin entered the NBA Draft, and Joey Baker is pursuing a pro career.

If you include Papa Kante, who requested release from his National Letter of Intent, that’s seven players who could have been playing in Ann Arbor next season that won’t. That’s a whole lot of turnover, even in the new world of college basketball where it feels like someone enters the transfer portal every 15 minutes.

It’s important to note Michigan now has two scholarships available, and if Jaelin Llewellyn doesn’t return, there would be three.

The Wolverines did pick up a power forward out of the portal in Tray Jackson, but Michigan’s front court depth is still pretty thin. With Kante and now Glenn leaving, Juwan Howard and company need to land a big or two from the portal before the window closes on May 11.