The Michigan Wolverines have finalized a game with the Oregon Ducks for the 2023-24 season, according to a report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Source: Oregon will host Michigan on December 2nd in Eugene. Return game of a home-and-home series. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 26, 2023

The game will be played on Dec. 2 in Eugene and is the second game of a home-and-home that began when the Ducks visited Ann Arbor during the 2019-20 season. The Ducks took that game in overtime, 71-70.

This home-and-home didn’t come without any controversy, however. The original date for the game in Eugene was canceled due to COVID, and Oregon head coach Dana Altman said he was having trouble getting Michigan to reschedule.

“There’s no buyout, they’re coming,” Altman said back in October. “They’re having a hard time answering the phone, I guess. But no, they owe us a game and we fully expect them to repay the game. I’m sure if the shoe was on the other foot, they would expect us to return it, and we sure as hell expect them to return it.”

Now, Altman got his wish and the two teams will finish off the home-and-home with a little bit of drama surrounding the game after the rescheduling issues.

The game also coincidentally lands on the date of the 2023 Big Ten football championship game. Hopefully it will be a fun day of sports viewing for Michigan fans!