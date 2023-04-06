Pro Blue: Hardaway Jr. sets a season-high in points scored

This time next year, hopefully we can sing the praises of Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin for former Michigan Wolverines in the NBA. Among those already there, it was a great week for most. Caris LeVert continues to be on a heater and Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a season-high.

Let’s take a look at how the former Wolverines in the NBA performed this week here:

Note: All stats are as of April 5.

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Poole shifted back into the starting lineup this week due to an injury to Klay Thompson. In his lone start of the week, he managed to drop 30 points in 31 minutes. In Golden State’s other two contests, he scored 27 and 17 against San Antonio and Denver, respectively. The break-out season continues for Poole.

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

We’ve mentioned several times this season that Franz has been consistent. In shocking news to no one, he was consistently good this week as well. Wagner scored 20 points on 57% shooting in Washington on Friday night. He then tallied 16 points, eight assists and five rebounds against a lackluster Detroit team. Lastly, he scored 17 in a loss to Cleveland.

Wagner has now scored 16 or more points in 10 straight games.

Caris LeVert, Cleveland Cavaliers

LeVert scored 15 or more in all three of Cleveland’s contests this week, mostly thanks to excellent three-point shooting. On the week, he was 11-for-19 from deep. Since March 4, he is shooting an astounding 47.9% from three as well. Over the course of his career, LeVert is a 34% three-point shooter, so this recent heat spell is doing wonders for his game.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Despite Dallas’s struggles, Hardaway Jr. has been a bright spot for them. On Saturday, he put up a season-high for the Mavericks, scoring 31 points in an incredible 11-of-15 (6-of-1 from deep) shooting performance. Despite all that, Dallas couldn’t come out with the win as the season appears to be falling apart.

Isaiah Livers, Detroit Pistons

Livers continues to not catch a break, despite playing pretty well. He rolled his ankle again this week, but was able to play through it. Unfortunately, he was forced to miss last night’s game with Brooklyn because of it.

He scored double-digits in all three games he played this week, while also collecting three or more rebounds each outing. Livers has been ruthlessly efficient but still on a relatively low volume of shots.

Moritz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Unfortunately for Wagner, it appears he has fallen behind both Wendell Carter and Goga Bitadze on the depth chart. In three games this week, he only played a total of 35 minutes. He had a solid outing on Sunday against Detroit by scoring 11 points in 18 minutes, but on Tuesday night against Cleveland, he put up a goose egg in 10 minutes of action.

Moussa Diabate, Los Angeles Clippers

Diabate only appeared in one game this week, registering nine minutes in Memphis on Friday. He missed both shots he took but did collect four rebounds and a block.

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Robinson made one appearance this week and it was only for two minutes. He missed a three, collected a rebound, and was called for a foul.

Caleb Houstan, Orlando Magic

Houstan was able to get on the court for 20 total minutes this week over two games. He didn’t score a point in either appearance. He has now gone scoreless in nine of his last 10.