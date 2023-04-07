North Carolina transfer guard Caleb Love commits to Michigan

It’s been a big day for Michigan Basketball.

First, Seton Hall transfer guard Tray Jackson committed to Michigan. And in just an hour's time, the Wolverines picked up another commitment from a transfer guard.

North Carolina’s Caleb Love is transferring to Michigan.

go rewrite your story kid… 〽️ pic.twitter.com/bsUglz55GW — Caleb Love (@caleb2love) April 7, 2023

This is a huge addition to the roster. Love brings experience to Michigan. The 6-foot-4 200-pound guard averaged 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game last season and has played in 101 collegiate games with 95 of those being starts. Love played a lot of minutes for North Carolina, averaging 32.8 minutes per game throughout his career.

Love consistently scores in double-figures and has had a handful of solid showings against the Tarheels biggest rival, Duke, scoring over 20 points three times.

Michigan now currently has point guards in the mix such as Dug McDaniel, Jaelin Llewelynn, but there’s no doubt Love will receive plenty of playing time at his new school.

It’s been an offseason of changes for the Wolverines after missing the NCAA Tournament — Hunter Dickinson is transferring, Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin are heading to the NBA. However, news like Love’s commitment leaves room for optimism. Michigan just landed North Carolina’s leading scorer, which is a positive development for a program looking to regain momentum.