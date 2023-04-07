Social media reactions from North Carolina’s Caleb Love committing to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines added a high-profile new face to their roster on Friday.
North Carolina transfer guard Caleb Love committed to Michigan. Love started 95 games during his career at North Carolina and was their leading scorer last season.
Here’s a look at notable social media reactions to the news.
Brice Marich
#Michigan basketball with a huge land out of the transfer portal with North Carolina guard Caleb Love https://t.co/MbsKBm7Lrf— Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) April 7, 2023
Ant Wright
Caleb Love and Tray Jackson to Michigan.. need another domino— ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) April 7, 2023
Eric Bossi
Former five-star guard Caleb Love has a chance to rewrite his story after announcing his transfer from North Carolina to #Michigan. https://t.co/MOXJoshWt7 pic.twitter.com/kp3RPU5G3c— Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) April 7, 2023
Luke DeCock
Michigan is a good landing spot for Caleb Love. Back in the Midwest. Plenty of opportunity and an improving point guard to pair with.— Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) April 7, 2023
Brendan Marks
Happy for Caleb Love to find a spot in Michigan where he'll be fully given the keys to the car. Talent is obviously there, just in need of further refinement. We've seen how high the highs are.— Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) April 7, 2023
Still: One of the more complicated legacies in #UNC basketball history.
Jeff Goodman
North Carolina transfer Caleb Love announces he is transferring to Michigan.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 7, 2023
Talented guard. Will be interesting to see how that works with Juwan Howard - who needs talent.
John Johnson II
Caleb Love has a new home. The Former Tar Heel is headed to Michigan.— JOHN JOHNSON II (@TheJJohnsonTV) April 7, 2023
Big addition for Juwan Howard and the Wolverines. https://t.co/VfhQKzMa8z
Howie Schwab
Michigan got Caleb love that is big— Howie Schwab (@howieschwab) April 7, 2023
Jevohn Shepherd
Caleb Love #GoBlue— Jevohn Shepherd (@JevohnShepherd) April 7, 2023
That’s it, that’s all that’s the tweet ✌ @umichbball
Pat Forde
The portal giveth and the portal taketh in Ann Arbor. Caleb Love to Michigan. https://t.co/jOWA2VinQY— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) April 7, 2023
John Fanta
You knew there would be no shortage of interested parties in Caleb Love, who was a key proponent in a run to the national championship game for Carolina last year. Juwan Howard makes a splash, and it will be fascinating to see how things play out in Ann Arbor with the senior.— John Fanta (@John_Fanta) April 7, 2023
Jacob Rhymer
UNC could play Caleb Love in Michigan next season. Either in the Battle 4 Atlantis or Jumpman Classic.— Jacob Rhymer (@Rhymetime05) April 7, 2023
I can already see the headline:
“Caleb Love goes for 40 against Tar Heels.”
Derick Hutchinson
Michigan picks up a high-profile guard in Caleb Love. A player with a wide range of possible outcomes. https://t.co/mTST4p40b8— Derick Hutchinson (@Derick_Hutch) April 7, 2023
