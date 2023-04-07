Social media reactions from North Carolina’s Caleb Love committing to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines added a high-profile new face to their roster on Friday.

North Carolina transfer guard Caleb Love committed to Michigan. Love started 95 games during his career at North Carolina and was their leading scorer last season.

Here’s a look at notable social media reactions to the news.

Brice Marich

#Michigan basketball with a huge land out of the transfer portal with North Carolina guard Caleb Love https://t.co/MbsKBm7Lrf — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) April 7, 2023

Ant Wright

Caleb Love and Tray Jackson to Michigan.. need another domino — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) April 7, 2023

Eric Bossi

Former five-star guard Caleb Love has a chance to rewrite his story after announcing his transfer from North Carolina to #Michigan. https://t.co/MOXJoshWt7 pic.twitter.com/kp3RPU5G3c — Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) April 7, 2023

Luke DeCock

Michigan is a good landing spot for Caleb Love. Back in the Midwest. Plenty of opportunity and an improving point guard to pair with. — Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) April 7, 2023

Brendan Marks

Happy for Caleb Love to find a spot in Michigan where he'll be fully given the keys to the car. Talent is obviously there, just in need of further refinement. We've seen how high the highs are.



Still: One of the more complicated legacies in #UNC basketball history. — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) April 7, 2023

Jeff Goodman

North Carolina transfer Caleb Love announces he is transferring to Michigan.



Talented guard. Will be interesting to see how that works with Juwan Howard - who needs talent. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 7, 2023

John Johnson II

Caleb Love has a new home. The Former Tar Heel is headed to Michigan.



Big addition for Juwan Howard and the Wolverines. https://t.co/VfhQKzMa8z — JOHN JOHNSON II (@TheJJohnsonTV) April 7, 2023

Howie Schwab

Michigan got Caleb love that is big — Howie Schwab (@howieschwab) April 7, 2023

Jevohn Shepherd

Pat Forde

The portal giveth and the portal taketh in Ann Arbor. Caleb Love to Michigan. https://t.co/jOWA2VinQY — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) April 7, 2023

John Fanta

You knew there would be no shortage of interested parties in Caleb Love, who was a key proponent in a run to the national championship game for Carolina last year. Juwan Howard makes a splash, and it will be fascinating to see how things play out in Ann Arbor with the senior. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) April 7, 2023

Jacob Rhymer

UNC could play Caleb Love in Michigan next season. Either in the Battle 4 Atlantis or Jumpman Classic.



I can already see the headline:



“Caleb Love goes for 40 against Tar Heels.” — Jacob Rhymer (@Rhymetime05) April 7, 2023

Derick Hutchinson