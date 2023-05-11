Pro Blue: The wheels have fallen off for Jordan Poole

Our two remaining Wolverines had a bit of a rough week in more ways than one. With both being known for their shooting, neither was very effective from distance. However, all is not lost. Here’s how each of them performed this week in detail:

Jordan Poole, G, Golden State Warriors

Games two, three and four turned into a bit of a disaster for Poole and the Warriors. As a team, the Warriors won Game Two decisively but were unable to steal either game in Los Angeles. Poole appears to have fallen out of favor with Steve Kerr.

In Game Two, Jordan scored six points while recording almost as many fouls (five). Game Three brought similar struggles as he scored a mere five points and again had almost as many fouls (four). Game Four was the completion of the ugly trifecta as he was held scoreless in just 10 minutes on the floor.

In all three games combined, Poole shot 0-of-8 from three and 5-of-19 from the field. All this occurred while his minutes on the court were slashed as well.

Game 5 was a 121-106 win for Golden State, but still wasn’t a strong showing for Poole, who was 5-of-14 with 11 points in 23 minutes of action.

The Warriors need Poole’s scoring presence or it may be a bumpy offseason.

Duncan Robinson, F, Miami Heat

Games three, four and five in the Eastern Conference Semifinals brought mixed results for Robinson and the Miami Heat. Game Three was a relatively rough shooting night for Duncan as he shot 1-for-5 from distance and scored a mere four points in 13 minutes. Game Four went slightly worse for Robinson despite the Heat winning both games. He shot an ugly 1-for-7 from three and was altogether ineffective.

However, Game Five was a reversal both from a team perspective and a personal perspective. The Heat were unable to close out the Knicks, losing 112-103. For Duncan individually though, things went much better. He shot 6-for-13 from the field and, more importantly, 5-for-10 from deep. In total, Robinson poured in 17 points, two steals, a block, and an assist in 22 minutes.

With the series tightening up, so has Miami’s rotation. Robinson has solidly cemented himself inside that rotation, even if it’s at the backend of it.