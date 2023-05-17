After committing to Michigan just over a month ago, former North Carolina guard Caleb Love has decommitted from Michigan, as reported first by 247Sports.

There have been rumblings of this for a few weeks now, and according to Sam Webb with The Michigan Insider, admissions may have something to do with it.

This is extremely sad news for the Michigan Wolverines, who were likely counting on Love to pick up the scoring load with all the departures from last year’s team. Love averaged 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists last season with the Tar Heels.

If you count decommitments, that is eight players that have departed from Ann Arbor. Hunter Dickinson, Gregg Glenn and Isaiah Barnes all transferred, Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin are headed to the NBA, Joey Baker is pursuing a pro career, and Papa Kante requested a release from his national letter of intent last month.

In an offseason full of bad news for the Wolverines, this is another big blow. Michigan does still have some talented incoming players in Nimari Burnett, Tray Jackson and 2023 commit George Washington III, but the Wolverines still have three open scholarship spots for the 2023-24 roster. It doesn’t help that the transfer portal closed last week, but they can still go after players still in the portal, such as Toledo guard RayJ Dennis.

After not making the tournament last season, 2023-24 is definitely a prove-it year for Juwan Howard and his staff. Sadly, it appears that university admissions isn’t doing them any favors.