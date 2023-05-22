Report: Michigan to face St. John’s in 2023 Gavitt Games

Unlike college football, the college basketball schedule is a bit of a mystery, with non-conference matchups released sporadically heading into the upcoming season. One such unknown is the Gavitt Tipoff Games, as the Big East—Big Ten showdown can only feature about half of the latter’s members each year.

After sitting out the 2022 iteration, the Michigan Wolverines are scheduled to be back in action this fall. Per Jon Rothstein, Michigan will head to New York City to face the St. John’s Red Storm:

NEWS: Matchups are set for the 2023 Gavitt Games, according to multiple sources.



Xavier at Purdue

Marquette at Illinois

Michigan at St. John's

Maryland at Villanova

Butler at Michigan St

Iowa at Creighton

Wisconsin at Providence

Georgetown at Rutgershttps://t.co/m8mcWHwukJ — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 22, 2023

St. John’s finished eighth in the Big East last season with an 18-15 overall record and an 82nd finish per Kenpom. The Wolverines have faced the Red Storm five times, but not since December 2000, so it is always fun to face an unfamiliar opponent, especially one from the major six conferences. Since its inception in 2015, Michigan is just 2-2 in the Gavitt Games, having last played Seton Hall in 2021.

In addition to this matchup, the Wolverines also have games against Oregon, Florida, and Youngstown State on the schedule, as well as a return to the Battle 4 Atlantis which features schools for every major conference. Maize n Brew will continue to provide updates as the rest of the non-conference schedule is released.