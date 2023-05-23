Tray Jackson grew up in Michigan, and will now be coming home to play college basketball for the Michigan Wolverines after things didn’t work at his first two schools.

Jackson started off at Missouri and then transferred to Seton Hall. After graduating from Seton Hall, he will now join the Wolverines, and he feels like he has something to prove.

Things haven’t gone as planned for Jackson so far in college, but he has shown a lot of potential. He specifically showed that potential when Seton Hall beat Michigan during the 2021 season. Jackson had 13 points in that game. However, he still believes there are parts of his game that haven’t been seen yet.

“I just felt comfortable coming back home,” Jackson said in a recent interview with MLive. “That was just a glimpse of what I can do. I was still playing behind a lot of older guys and still getting in the flow of the game. That was just the tip of the iceberg.”

Comfortably and playing in front of family will certainly be more in play for Jackson when he is playing for Michigan. Even though he admitted to MLive he has not met his new head coach in person yet, this is part of the reason he decided to transfer to Ann Arbor.

“It was just a no-brainer to come back home and be able to play in front of family,” Jackson said.

Jackson knows what he's capable of, and so does Juwan Howard. Jackson also knows it’s all in his power to be the player he knows he can be, and to prove to everyone else he can be that player.

“Of course he (Howard) expressed to me that there’s a need for a high-level player at that position,” Jackson said. “But at the end of the day, it’s all up to me to come in and dominate and show what I can really do.”

The Wolverines are certainly desperate for a newcomer to make a big impact next season, and maybe Jackson will be able to be that guy.