Former Michigan C Hunter Dickinson announces transfer destination

After three seasons with the Michigan Wolverines, star center Hunter Dickinson has announced he is transferring to Kansas.

Dickinson led the Wolverines in points and rebounds in his three seasons in Ann Arbor, averaging 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 blocks while shooting 57.0% from the field, 36.0% from three and 75.3% from the free throw line. He helped the Wolverines to the a Big Ten title and an Elite Eight appearance in 2020-21, and to a Sweet Sixteen in 2021-22.

Many college basketball analysts and pundits consider Dickinson the most talented player to ever enter the portal. Here’s a list of accomplishments at Michigan, courtesy of MGoBlue.com:

• All-America, consensus second team (2021) • Associated Press, NABC, Sporting News, USA Today and USBWA • All-Big Ten, first team (2021 & 2023, Media) • All-Big Ten, second team (2021, ‘22, ‘23, Coaches & 2022, Media) • Big Ten Freshman of the Year (2021; Coaches & Media) • Big Ten All-Freshman Team (2021) • (2x) Preseason All-Big Ten (2021-22, 2022-23) • (3x) Big Ten Player of the Week • (7x) Big Ten Freshman of the Week; tied U-M record of Trey Burke (7; 2011-12) • (2x) Academic All-Big Ten (2022, ‘23) • CoSIDA Academic All-District, first team (2022) • (3x) NABC All-District 7, first team (2023) & second team (2021, ‘22) • (3x) USBWA All-District V Team (2021, ‘22, ‘23) • Associated Press Big Ten Newcomer of the Year (2021)• NCAA Tournament All-East Region Team (2021)

Dickinson is one of six players from last year’s roster to leave Michigan. He, Isaiah Barnes and Gregg Glenn III entered the transfer portal, with Barnes heading south to play at Tulsa. Kobe Bufkin and Jett Howard both entered the NBA Draft, and Joey Baker signed with an agent and plans to pursue a pro career.

Dickinson playing elsewhere is obviously a huge loss for Michigan, and with all the departures listed above, the team will look a lot different next season. Juwan Howard has been busy in the transfer portal, with guards Caleb Love and Nimari Burnett, and forward Tray Jackson committing to Michigan. With four-star Papa Kante requesting out of his NLI, there’s a roster spot available to sign another big man, as well.

Dickinson was the big man on campus at Michigan, both on and off the court. He has truly embraced being the villain of college basketball, and we here at Maize n Brew will miss watching him play at the Crisler Center. We also wish him the best of luck with the rest of his basketball career.