On March 31, Hunter Dickinson entered his name in the transfer portal, coming as a big surprise to Wolverine nation. Dickinson instantly became the hottest target in the transfer portal.

Dickinson has been receiving interest from Kentucky, Maryland, Villanova, Georgetown, Kansas and others. However, he had not officially ruled out a return to the Michigan Wolverines. Until now.

In this heartfelt goodbye message to Michigan posted on Wednesday night, he confirmed he will not be returning to play for the Wolverines. Dickinson also announced in the message he will be committing to his new school on Thursday.

News regarding where he will end up has been pretty all over the place recently, and it seems like Dickinson is really the only person who knows where his next destination will be.

It is important to note if it is Kentucky, the Wolverines would face Dickinson next season in Lexington. Michigan would also obviously play him next year if he were to go to Maryland as well.

Wherever Dickinson ends up, we wish him the best of luck and thank him for his time in the maize and blue.