In what will surely go down as one of the most bizarre recruiting sagas in some time (which is certainly saying something), it was announced Wednesday that Tennessee forward Olivier is transferring to Michigan.

NEWS: Tennessee transfer Olivier Nkamhoua has committed to Michigan, he tells @On3sports. https://t.co/xF541AOFmF pic.twitter.com/Q7zi4sIwya — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 7, 2023

As many will recall, Nkamhoua was actually on campus this past weekend, but seemingly gave Juwan Howard a polite decline come the new week. Despite Michigan being ruled out of the running fewer than 48 hours ago, Howard lands a huge win in the transfer portal and significantly changes the outlook for the upcoming season.

Nkamhoua is a former top-200 recruit with four years of SEC experience. He fills a significant void for the Wolverines at the power forward spot and should be a focal point for a roster that loses two players to the NBA, whiffed on bringing in Caleb Love, and saw its best player go the other direction in the portal.

There are still plenty of questions for Howard heading into this fall, but securing a talent like Nkamhoua out of the transfer portal breathes new life into the team. All it took was an Aubrey Solomon-like saga to finally lock him down.