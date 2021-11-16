At 7:00 PM this evening, Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel announced that head basketball coach and Michigan alum Juwan Howard had agreed to a contract extension through the 2025-2026 season.

How FABULOUS is this! ️ more years for YOUR coach Juwan Howard! Let's GO!



The deal is ✍️

Release | https://t.co/38HrxleB1y



〽️ | #GoBlue | #ForCompetitorsOnly pic.twitter.com/SmWm3dibvh — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 17, 2021

Athletic Director Manuel: “I couldn’t be happier for our student-athletes and fans to know that Juwan will continue to lead Michigan into the future. His great character is second to none, and he is a wonderful teammate — demonstrated through his commitment to proactive communication and collaboration across the department. Juwan’s love for this university is evident in all that he does, as is the joy he takes in the accomplishments of his student-athletes.”

Juwan Howard: ”I’m honored to be regarded in such a way that the University wished to continue a lasting relationship with me. It was a surprise when Warde approached me, and it didn’t take long for us to get on the same page. I’m grateful to him, our great University and my talented young men who sacrifice every day. The love I have for the University of Michigan is beyond words.”

Juwan Howard is the winningest coach through their first two years in the history of the basketball program (42) and is the reigning AP Coach of the Year.

Last season, Howard guided the Wolverines to a regular season Big Ten Championship, No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and an Elite Eight appearance.